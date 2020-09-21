UNSMIL reviews Libya's Economic Reform Roadmap

UNSMIL convenes third meeting of the Libyan economic dialogue to review the economic reform roadmap

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) convened virtually the third meeting of the Libyan Economic Dialogue.

The meeting, held yesterday, was chaired by Acting SRSG Stephanie Williams and brought together 29 Libyan economic experts along with representatives from UNDP and the World Bank, to discuss the progress in the economic track and review the policy road map developed as part of the Berlin process.

This meeting was made possible by creating three hubs, in Tripoli, Benghazi and Sebha.

During the meeting, UNSMIL updated participants to the Libyan Economic Dialogue on the political process as well as on-going economic reform efforts, including the audit of the two branches of the Central Bank of Libya.

Participants also exchanged on efforts required to address the deepening banking crisis as well as address vital services, decentralisation and needs arising from the COVID pandemic.

Now that a reliable and safe remote medium was established, the Libyan Economic Dialogue agreed to meet more regularly to exchange information and develop a more integrated response to Libya's deepening economic challenges.

