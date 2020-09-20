PM Serraj to Step Down by end-Oct

By John Lee.

Libya's Tripoli-based Prime Minister, Fayez al-Serraj [al-Sarraj], has announced his intention to leave his post by the end of October.

The 60-year old has led the internationally-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) since its creation in December 2015.

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) commented:

"The onus is now on concerned Libyan parties to fully shoulder their responsibilities before the Libyan people, to take historic decisions, and to accept mutual concessions for the sake of their country."

(Source: UN)