Million+ People to Benefit from COVID-19 Funding

Over one million people, including children, women, social workers and care givers to benefit from the additional funding toward the multi-sectoral preparedness and response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Libya

The Government of the United States of America, through the Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance has approved additional funding of US$ 2 million toward UNICEF's multi-sectoral preparedness and response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Libya, which aims to contribute to the reduction of human-to-human transmission and to mitigating the impact of the pandemic on children, adolescents and youth, and their parents. UNICEF's interventions target the most vulnerable populations, including migrants, refugees, returnees, internally displaced persons, and conflict-affected host communities, focusing on those most affected by COVID-19 in the south and other areas in the country.

The assistance received will specifically support the strengthening of risk communication and community engagement in affected and vulnerable geographical areas, facilitate access to community-based child protection services, including specialized recovery services, provide a socio-economic response through multi-purpose cash transfers, and contribute to a monitoring mechanism tracking socioeconomic indicators of children and families in Libya.

With the generous funds received from the Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance, approximately one million people, including frontline healthcare providers (doctors, nurses, paramedics, cleaners), teachers, and key business owners and service providers will benefit from the project. Furthermore, 7,000 girls, boys, and women will be reached with child protection services, 300,000 children, parents, caregivers and community officials will be reached with awareness raising initiatives. Some 300 social workers and partners will receive capacity building and training, and 200 vulnerable children and their families will benefit from multi-purpose cash transfers. The monitoring of children and families will track approximately 2,500 families over a six-month period across Libya.

UNICEF expresses its sincere gratitude to the people and Government of the United States of America for their support toward the containment of the COVID -19 pandemic in Libya.

(Source: Relief Web)