New Career Opportunities in Libya

By John Lee.
The following career opportunities in Libya have been recently advertised:
- Driver, UNICEF - United Nations Children's Fund
- Consultant for Cash, UNICEF - United Nations Children's Fund
- Biogas Consultant, Committed To Good (CTG)
- Medical waste Management Expert, Committed To Good (CTG)
- Recycling Engineer/Business Expert, Committed To Good (CTG)
- Case Worker, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Clinical Mentor, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Supply Chain Manager, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Partnership Officer, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Social Field Officer, Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC)
(Source: UN)
