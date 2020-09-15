Libya's Eastern-based Govt Resigns

By Al-Monitor staff. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Libya Business News.

Libya's eastern-based government resigns amid Benghazi protests

The government aligned with Libyan strongman Khalifa Hifter resigned on Sunday following days of protests in Benghazi and other eastern cities.

Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thani submitted his government's resignation to the Tobruk-based House of Representatives speaker, Aguila Saleh, a parliament spokesman said. Lawmakers in the eastern parliament will review the decision in their next meeting.

