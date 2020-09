By John Lee.

Libya is reported to be interested in buying tractors from Belarus.

According to state news agency BelTA, a Libyan delegation recently visited Minsk Tractor Works (MTZ) to discuss the possibility of buying agricultural machines and tractors, and asked MTZ to prepare offers.

It adds that, since 2012, the Belarusian company has shipped 125 tractors to Libya.

(Source: BelTA)