Water and Sanitation Project in Zintan

By John Lee.

On Thursday, 7000 metres of electricity cables for submersible water pumps were delivered to Zintan municipality.

This delivery comes on top of 26 submersible and centrifugal water pumps already delivered to the Zintan municipality to help solve a water shortage bottleneck in the municipality and in neighbouring areas.

It took place as part of the National Oil Corporation's (NOC) sustainable development programme which reflects the Corporation's social responsibility for areas adjacent to its operations. Sponsorship was provided by Spain's Repsol consortium.

The handover ceremony was attended by Abdullah Al Rammah, Manager of the Water and Sanitation Branch in Zintan, Muftah Al Sharif, representative of NOC's Sustainable Development Department, and Jamal Al Saklani, representing Repsol.

(Source: NOC)