Chevening Scholarships Now Open

Applications for 2021/2022 Chevening Scholarships are now open until 12:00 (midday) GMT on 3 November 2020.

Chevening is the UK Government's global scholarship programme that offers future leaders the unique opportunity to study in the UK. These scholarships are awarded to outstanding professionals from all over the world to pursue a one-year master's degree in any subject at any UK university.

Chevening provides fully-funded scholarships, leaving you free to focus on achieving your academic goals and enjoying the experience of a lifetime. You will live and study in the UK for a year, during which time you will develop professionally and academically, grow your network, experience UK culture, and build lasting positive relationships with the UK.

If you have ambition, leadership qualities, and a strong academic background, we encourage you to apply during the application window.

Full detail here.