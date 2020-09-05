UN urges Libya to Shut Migrant Detention Centres

By Al-Monitor staff. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Libya Business News.

UN chief urges Libya to shut migrant detention centers

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (pictured) renewed his call for Libya's authorities to close migrant detention centers across the country, describing a raft of human rights abuses inside the facilities.

In a report submitted to the Security Council on Thursday, Guterres said more than 2,780 migrants were detained across the war-ravaged country as of July 31. Twenty-two percent of those held are children.

