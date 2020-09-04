UNSMIL Congratulates Misrata on Successful Elections

UNSMIL congratulates people of Misrata on successful municipal elections

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) congratulates the citizens of Misrata on a peaceful and successful electoral process conducted yesterday 03 September 2020.

"This election has, once again, demonstrated the Libyans' determination to exercise their democratic rights to elect their representatives, defying the many challenges their city and country are facing in these trying times." Stephanie Williams (pictured), Acting Special representative of the Secretary-General (ASRSG) for Libya and Head of UNSMIL, said welcoming the elections.

"I commend all those involved in this electoral process, including the Central Committee for Municipal Council Elections (CCMCE), polling station staff, candidate agents, observer organisations, security and medical staff, in addition to media outlets who were invited to cover the election regardless of their media lines, for their tireless efforts and democratic commitment to ensure a safe and democratic climate for voters to elect their representatives freely," ASRSG Williams added. "I urge all Libyan potential voters to actively register and further participate in upcoming local elections", she concluded.

UNSMIL reiterates its strong support for the Libyan people in conducting municipal elections and strengthening local governance, as well as to the CCMCE for its vital role in ensuring municipal elections are conducted democratically and through an inclusive and credible process.

(Source: UNSMIL)