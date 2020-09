By Al-Monitor staff. Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Libya Business News.

Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj [Serraj] of Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) suspended Misratan-born Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha [pictured] on Friday, setting up a major split within the Tripoli-based government that threatens progress toward a cease-fire in the wider civil war.

