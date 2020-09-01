NOC Condemns PFG incursion at Sharara

From the National Oil Corporation:

Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) expresses its strong dissatisfaction with the continued militarization of its fields after the commander of the southern region, Al-Mabrouk Sahban, entered the Sharara oilfield, which belongs to Akakus Oil Operations Company, by force, on Saturday August 29, 2020.

Al-Mabrouk Sahban was accompanied by 20 members of the Petroleum Facilities Guard (PFG); in complete disregard for the precautionary measures taken by the company to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

In a second instance of the PFG's disregard for measures to counter the coronavirus, on Sunday August 30, 2020, one of the foreign employees working in the field tested positive for the coronavirus as a result of his contact with members of the PFG. This is due to their permanent and uncontrolled presence in the field's workshop for the maintenance and repair of their vehicles.

The group also entered and inhabited the employees' places of residence and asked the field administration to provide 150 meals for their accompanying convoy. This is in light of austerity, the severe budget deficit and the lack of funds due to the forced closure of oil fields and ports.

NOC chairman Eng. Mustafa Sanalla said:

"The reoccurrence of such incidents threatens our workers' lives and makes their work a nearly impossible task. We no longer have any authority that enables us to apply preventive measures against Covid-19.

"The Akakus administration is evacuating the field and will completely stop all its operations, which will result in the suspension of fuel supplies to the Obari power plant, in addition to the potential theft and looting of the field".