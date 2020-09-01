New Career Opportunities in Libya

By John Lee.
The following career opportunities in Libya have been recently advertised:
- MHPSS Programme Assistant, Committed To Good (CTG)
- National Youth Consultant, Committed To Good (CTG)
- Protection Assistant (GBV), Committed To Good (CTG)
- Education Program Manager, Committed To Good (CTG)
- Child Protection Assistant, Committed To Good (CTG)
- Finance and Administrative Officer, Agenzia Italiana per la Cooperazione allo Sviluppo (AICS)
- Health Liaison Officer, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Medical Team Leader, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Deputy Director Programs, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Grants Manager, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Health Information Management & Risk Assessment (HIM) Lead, WHO - World Health Organization
- Assistant WR, WHO - World Health Organization
- Operations Manager H/F, Humanity and Inclusion (HI)
(Source: UN)
No comments yet.