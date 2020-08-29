Call for Proposals: Cash for Work in Libya

UNDP Libya is launching a Call for Proposal to select a Non-Governmental Organizations (NGO) / Civil Society Organizations (CSO) that can support providing immediate temporary employment and short-term income by contributing to the rehabilitation of schools and hospitals in southern Tripoli.

OBJECTIVES AND EXPECTED OUTPUTS/ DELIVERABLES

The overall objective of this assignment is to provide immediate temporary employment and short-term income for the most vulnerable segments of a population. So, the beneficiaries can generate their income and buy food or other necessities for immediate use and according to the priorities of the individuals.

The project shall provide temporary employment opportunities and short-term income for the most vulnerable population, such as IDPs, women and conflict-affected population, refugees and migrants through the rehabilitation of schools and hospitals in Southern Tripoli.

Detailed objectives, related outputs, deliverables and key considerations are provided in the Terms of Reference - Annex I

Final Beneficiaries:

Local vulnerable populations, such as women, IDPs, youth, conflict-affected population, migrant and refugees.

ELIGIBILITY & QUALIFICATION CRITERIA

Interested NGOs/CSOs must meet the following criteria to be eligible for the selection:

The non-governmental, charitable, non-profit organization implemented humanitarian or development projects in Libya for at least 3 years

Proven experience in implementing Cash for Work, including e-vouchers, mobile money, etc., not limited in Libya

Previous experience in grant administration will be a strong asset

Previous experience in conducting safety & security training will be a strong asset

Availability of human resources that will ensure due quality and timely implementation of the contract

Interested NGOs/CSOs may obtain further information or clarification by contacting the UNDP office in Libya/Tunis through the following email address: [email protected]

Proposals, with supporting documents, should be submitted by 13 September 2020, at 24:00.

More details here.

(Source: UNDP)