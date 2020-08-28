EU Supports Libyan Ceasefire

Remarks by the EU High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell: the European Union supports the ceasefire in Libya:

Today [27th August], we have had the first physical meeting of Defence Ministers since the outbreak of the coronavirus in March.

I am sure that coming together has allowed us to go deeper into the several sensitive issues that we have to deal with in this difficult summer.

First, I would like to thank the German Presidency and, especially, the Minister [of Defence of Germany, Annegret] Kramp-Karrenbauer for the excellent hospitality and for the excellent organisation of this meeting, and allowing us to meet under the current difficult circumstances.

We have had several topics.

(...)

We will be working closely with the United Nations Mission in Libya and we are ready to support this ceasefire as much as we can.

We already have a civilian mission deployed in Libya [EUBAM] and this military operation [Operation IRINI] at sea. We will see if we can do more.

And finally, we have had our second session devoted to the new Strategic Compass on security and defence.

