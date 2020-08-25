New Career Opportunities in Libya

By John Lee.
The following career opportunities in Libya have been recently advertised:
- Civil Society Technical Lead, Development Alternatives, Inc. (DAI)
- Finance and Administrative Officer, Agenzia Italiana per la Cooperazione allo Sviluppo (AICS)
- MHPSS Technical Coordinator (Working Group Co-Coordinator), International Medical Corps (IMC)
- MEAL Manager, International Medical Corps (IMC)
- Project Officer - Information Management (IM), Danish Refugee Council (DRC)
- Reproductive Health Mentor, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Deputy HSS Coordinator, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Health Manager, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Supply and Logistics Associate, UNICEF
(Source: UN)
