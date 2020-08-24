Video: Will Libya's latest Ceasefire bring Peace?

From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Libya Business News.

After many failed ceasefires in Libya's civil war, the two rival powers appear to have found some common ground with the latest truce announcement.

Tripoli's UN-recognised government called for fighting to end. Its rival administration in the east, which backs the warlord Khalifa Haftar, also urged all parties to stick to the truce.

But Hafter hasn't responded. Will this ceasefire finally pave the way for peace?

Imran Khan

