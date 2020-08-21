UNDP supports Libya on Sustainable Development Goals

UNDP supports Bureau of Statistics in Libya on digital data collection and ‎Sustainable Development Goals monitoring

As part of its efforts in supporting Libya on its way to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has launched a series of workshops with the Libyan Bureau of Statistics and Census (BSC) to enhance its capacity for data collection and analysis.

The first activity was a workshop held yesterday with the aim of presenting the BSC different digital socio-economic collection data methodologies and analysis for evidence-based public policies and train the staff on how to define SDGs baselines, indicators, and monitor achievements.

The initiative is organized by UNDP's country office in Libya and the UNDP's Regional Hub for the Arab States, a team of experts and advisors dedicated to supporting countries in the region to bear on core development challenges and forging a wider and more effective partnership for development.

During the first workshop, Chairman of BSC, Mr. Abdullah Elaq, said:

"Our experts are meeting with UNDP experts to find modern and innovative solutions to collect data since the traditional methods are no longer possible due to the coronavirus pandemic. We are thrilled to use technology and we have also established a unit to monitor SDGs progress. We thank UNDP for giving us this opportunity."

On his part, UNDP Resident Representative, Mr. Gerardo Noto stated:

"On crises situations traditional research procedures become very difficult or impossible. With the use of technology, UNDP has created the Digital Socio-Economic Impact Assessment (SEIA), an innovative tool that can help countries around the world, and in this case Libya, to collect data to set updated datelines for data-based public policy, and monitor SDGs progress. These sessions with UNDP experts will help the BSC in Libya to generate key updated information for making humanitarian, stabilization, and development support more effective."

Through this initiative, Libyan national institutions will be able to mainstream SDGs into the National Development Plans as well as to use methods to obtain quality statistics which are critical for public policies and development interventions to be effective, especially in crisis-affected countries like Libya.

(Source: UNDP)