Stoltenberg discusses Libya with Foreign Minister of Turkey

NATO Secretary General discusses eastern Mediterranean, Libya with Foreign Minister of Turkey

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg spoke by telephone with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Wednesday (19 August 2020). They discussed recent developments in the eastern Mediterranean, as well as in Libya.

Secretary General Stoltenberg expressed concerns regarding current tensions in the eastern Mediterranean. He stressed that dialogue and de-escalation are in the best interest of the region, and that the situation must be resolved in a spirit of Allied solidarity and in accordance with international law.

Mr. Stoltenberg recalled that Turkey and Greece have been committed NATO Allies for decades, working together with all other Allies to address common security challenges.

On Libya, the Secretary General emphasised that NATO fully supports the work of the United Nations to find a political solution to the crisis. He stressed that all parties in Libya, and all members of the international community, should support the UN-led process and respect the UN arms embargo.

Mr. Stoltenberg also expressed support for the Berlin Process, which is complementary to the UN's efforts to achieve peace and stability in Libya.

(Source: NATO)