Libya and Turkey sign MoU to Boost Trade

By John Lee.

Turkey's Trade Minister, Ruhsar Pekcan, and Libya's Tripoli-based Planning Minister, Taher Jehaimi, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost trade between the two countries.

In a statement after the signing ceremony, Pekcan said that the two countries have been friends and brothers to each other throughout history.

Minister Pekcan added:

"Our total project volume in Libya has reached 28.6 billion dollars. I hope it will continue to increase from now on".

(Source: Turkish Ministry of Trade)