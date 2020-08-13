Libya and Turkey sign MoU to Boost Trade

By John Lee.
Turkey's Trade Minister, Ruhsar Pekcan, and Libya's Tripoli-based Planning Minister, Taher Jehaimi, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost trade between the two countries.
In a statement after the signing ceremony, Pekcan said that the two countries have been friends and brothers to each other throughout history.
Minister Pekcan added:
"Our total project volume in Libya has reached 28.6 billion dollars. I hope it will continue to increase from now on".
(Source: Turkish Ministry of Trade)
