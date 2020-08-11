US updates Libya Travel Advisory to Level Four

From US Embassy in Libya:



U.S. citizens living in and visiting Libya are advised that the Department of State has updated its Travel Advisory for Libya to Level Four Do Not Travel to Libya due to COVID-19, crime, terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping, and armed conflict.

The new travel advisory can be found on the Department of State's website at https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/traveladvisories/traveladvisories/libya-travel-advisory.html. U.S. citizens are encouraged to review the information and contact the consular section with questions or concerns.

For additional information:

U.S. Embassy Tunis, Tunisia

Address: Berges du Lac, 1053 Tunis

Phone number: +216 71 107 000, 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday; the after-hours emergency number for U.S. citizens is +216 71 107 000.

Email address: [email protected]

Embassy website: ly.usembassy.gov/

State Department - Consular Affairs

888-407-4747 or 202-501-4444

Libya Country Information

Enroll in Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security updates.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.