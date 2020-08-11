New Career Opportunities in Libya

By John Lee.
The following career opportunities in Libya have been recently advertised:
- Communication for Development Consultant, UNICEF - United Nations Children's Fund
- General Development Specialist (Social Sector and Humanitarian), DT Global
- Democracy, Governance and Stabilization Specialist, DT Global
- Finance Intern, Agency for Technical Cooperation and Development (ACTED)
- National Professional Officer, WHO - World Health Organization
- Medical Team Leader, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Midwife, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Recruitment Assistant, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
(Source: UN)
No comments yet.