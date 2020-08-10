Libya's Oil Blockade to Shrink Production Glut

Libya's oil blockade is now entering its seventh month and the war-torn country's oil output is hovering at just 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) instead of the pre-crisis 1.2 million bpd.

Without a peaceful solution on the horizon, Rystad Energy is further pushing back its expected restart to the fourth quarter of 2020, a change that will help reduce the expected global production surplus to just 58.6 million barrels, or to about one-third of our previous forecast.

(Source: Rystad Energy)