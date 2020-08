By Al-Monitor staff. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Libya Business News.

Libya's Hifter threatens to meet Turkey's Forces 'with Bullets'



Eastern Libyan strongman Khalifa Hifter has vowed to fight Turkey's forces as the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli is poised to press its counteroffensive against the key coastal city of Sirte with Ankara's military support.

