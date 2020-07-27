US Chargé d'Affaires visits Misrata

On Monday, US Chargé d'Affaires Joshua Harris visited Misrata, Libya to consult with Libyan leaders about forestalling military escalation in Sirte and al-Jufra; reopening Libya's energy sector; and intensifying Libyan efforts to demobilize, disarm, and reintegrate violent militias.

In meetings with Deputy Prime Minister Ahmed Maiteeg and Minister of Interior Fathi Bashagha, Chargé Harris reiterated U.S. support for Libya's sovereignty and territorial integrity, underscored that foreign forces and mercenaries should depart, and expressed the Embassy's readiness to work with a comprehensive range of Libyan figures across the country who reject foreign interference. He also reiterated U.S. respect for the contributions of Misratan forces to the fight against terrorism.

(Source: US Embassy)