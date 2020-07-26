NOC Boss has Technical Meetings for Bahr Essalam

A high-level delegation from the National Oil Corporation (NOC) headed by Eng. Mustafa Sanalla, Chairman of the Board of Directors, accompanied by Eng. Abulgasem Shengheer, NOC board member for exploration and production, Mr Ahmed Ammar, chairman of the Management Committee of Waha Oil Company (WOC), Dr. Khalaf Allah Muftah NOC general manager of legal affairs and Mr Belaid Salem Ahmed NOC general manager of Finance, arrived in London, on Thursday morning, July 23, 2020 to hold several important technical meetings with Petrofac, Schlumberger and EniProgetti.

The meetings continued until July 26, 2020, and were related to WOC projects and offshore works in the structures A and E in the Bahr Essalam project.

(Source: NOC)