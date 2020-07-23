Italy Boosts Security Initiative in Libya

Italy boosts security and rule of Law initiative in Libya with Euro 1,300,000

Italy has increased its contribution to the Policing and Security Joint Programme (PSJP) initiative in Libya, implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in partnership with the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), and in coordination with the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Interior.

Since 2018, and with US$ 1,689,402 (Euro1,498,500) of funds, the Italian Republic is a supporter of the programme which aim at strengthening the capacity of rule of law institutions and advancing safety, security and access to justice in Libya. Today, with a top up of $1,464,863. (Euro 1,299,325) the overall total fund from Italy amounts $3,154,265 (Euro 2,797,825).

PSJP started in 2017 in Tripoli with the implementation of a pilot integrated case management and tracking system at the Prosecutor General's Office to improve accountability and effectiveness of justice and security actors to deliver services in line with human rights standards. A model that will be replicated to the entire country.

Other activities implemented by the programme are designed to develop a more community-oriented policing and people-centered rule of law services, as well as to reinforce mechanism for oversight and accountability in Libya.

During the signing ceremony that took place today, H.E. Italian Ambassador, Mr. Giuseppe Buccino, stated:

"We are proud to announce the Italian contribution in supporting UNDP to work closely with Libyan Institutions for advancing security and the rule of law in all the country. The Security Joint Project (PSJP) reflects our priorities, to improve service delivery for the local population, through more effective and community-oriented policing and rule of law services. It is a clear and common thread of the main Italian initiatives promoted in the country, at all level, in coordination with Libyan Authorities."

On his part, UNDP Resident Representative, Mr. Gerardo Noto, said:

"Strengthening the rule of law and promoting human rights are cornerstones of UNDP's work to achieve structural transformation for sustainable human development. This new contribution will allow improvements in justice and security services provided to the people in Libya, speed transparent processes that limit scope of detentions and human rights violations, and put in place a new integrated system that will transforms the way cases are managed and tracked across the criminal justice chain."

Together with Italy, The United States of America, The Netherlands and Germany, are also supporting security, policing and rule of law in Libya through UNDP's project.

Raising the capacities of the judiciary, the police, the prosecutors and prisons management in Libya, partners are contributing to the speedy dispensation of justice based on internationally accepted legal norms/procedures in Libya.

(Source: UNDP)