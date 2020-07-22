Trump presses Macron on Libya; France-Turkey Row Continues

By Bryant Harris, for Al-Monitor. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Libya Business News.
Trump presses Macron on Libya as France-Turkey row continues
President Donald Trump pressed President Emmanuel Macron on France's role in Libya during a phone call on Monday.
White House spokesman Judd Deere announced that the two leaders discussed "ways to de-escalate the situation in Libya, which has been exacerbated by the presence of foreign forces and arms."
France is close to Libyan warlord Khalifa Hifter in his war against the Turkey-backed Government of National Accord (GNA). Trump held a separate phone call on Libya with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last week.
In all honesty, France has chosen to support a NON- UN RECOGNISED faction of Libya in person of LNA/Khalifa. This same Khalifa is backed by Russia. Backing Russian/ Khalifa side in Libya by France is not safe for NATO, EU and US INTEREST. That will allow Russian to establish bases near EU, NATO and US.
That's why it became difficult for EU, NATO and US to support France in the fracas at the Mediterranean Sea where Turkey War ship was alledged to have harrased France War ship.
How can France attempted to stop Turkey from transporting arms and ammunition to GNA - UN GOVERNMENT in Libya , and FRANCE could not stop UAE, EGYPT, RUSSIA from sending arms, aminution and war planes to illegal and non- UN recognised LNA - HAFTHA?