Trump presses Macron on Libya; France-Turkey Row Continues

By Bryant Harris, for Al-Monitor. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Libya Business News.

Trump presses Macron on Libya as France-Turkey row continues

President Donald Trump pressed President Emmanuel Macron on France's role in Libya during a phone call on Monday.

White House spokesman Judd Deere announced that the two leaders discussed "ways to de-escalate the situation in Libya, which has been exacerbated by the presence of foreign forces and arms."

France is close to Libyan warlord Khalifa Hifter in his war against the Turkey-backed Government of National Accord (GNA). Trump held a separate phone call on Libya with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last week.

