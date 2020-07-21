New Career Opportunities in Libya

By John Lee.
The following career opportunities in Libya have been recently advertised:
- Gender Analyst, UNDP - United Nations Development Programme
- National Information Management Consultant, UNICEF - United Nations Children's Fund
- IT Operations Assistant, WFP - World Food Programme
- Protection Assistant, Danish Refugee Council (DRC)
- SaWC Basic Literacy Teacher, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Risk Communication & Community Engagement COVID-19 Response, Committed To Good (CTG)
(Source: UN)
