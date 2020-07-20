Algerian President discusses Libya Crisis with UN

Algerian President receives Acting SRSG to discuss the latest developments of the crisis in Libya

In a meeting on Saturday in Algiers, the President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, and Acting SRSG/Head of UNSMIL, Stephanie Williams, discussed the crisis in Libya.

The Acting SRSG thanked Algeria for its role in reaching out to all Libyan parties to urge an end to the violence and appreciated Algeria's support for the speedy resumption of a Libyan-led political process under UN auspices.

Noting the alarming mobilization of forces around Sirte, she called for an immediate ceasefire under the umbrella of the 5+5 joint military talks in order to spare the 125,000 civilians who remain in harm's way and for an end to the blatant violations of the UN arms embargo.

(Source: UN)