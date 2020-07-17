UN delivers COVID-19 Test Kits to Libya

The Stabilization Facility for Libya delivers COVID-19 test kits to the National Center for Disease Control

As part of the Stabilization Facility for Libya (SFL), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) delivered 4,320 COVID-19 test kits to the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) that arrived Today to Misrata shipped by the UNDP Central Procurement Unit.

This is the first batch of a series of equipment that UNDP, as part of the UN response, is providing to the Ministry of Health and NCDC to help national authorities contain the pandemic.

With the rapid raise of people who acquired the infection over the past days, public health systems in Libya are required to respond to an increasing demand. The new equipment will boost the capacity and responsiveness of the Ministry of Health and the NCDC on their efforts to prevent the spread through carrying out COVID-19 tests.

Dr. Khaled Al-Shtaiwi, Head of the National Center for Disease Control in Misrata said:

"Now we will be able to test more people. The supply is easy to use, accurate and deliver results in a short period. It will definitely make a difference on the Health sector in Libya. I would like to thank UNDP for taking quick actions in responding to the needs of the NCDC to serve people in Libya."

UNDP Resident Representative in Libya, Mr. Gerardo Noto, declared:

''UNDP continues supporting public institutions, local governments, civil society and communities in Libya to achieve stabilization, resilience and recovery. We are always adjusting our programmes to meet emerging needs.

"The COVID19 pandemic has brought significant challenges in all three regions of Libya and as a response, our Stabilization Facility for Libya is helping national and local institutions to strengthen their health systems to respond to COVID-19 through the provision of health infrastructure, health waste management, and water and sanitation equipment. This is just one batch of the health equipment that the Facility is going to deliver across the country."

(Source: UN)