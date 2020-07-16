U allocates Emergency Aid to Vulnerable Families

The European Union (EU) has announced an immediate aid of €100,000 to Libyan vulnerable families who were forced to leave their homes due to the armed conflict in Libya.

This European financial support will help the Libyan Red Cross provide urgent aid to the 2500 most vulnerable people who have been temporarily accommodated in schools in the cities of Ijdabia, Tobruk, Al-Shehat, Al-Bayda, Bani Walid and Benghazi. Food, blankets and cleaning supplies were provided.

This European aid is part of the EU's total contribution to the International Confederation of the Red Cross and the Red Crescent Emergency Relief Fund.

(Source: EU)