Multi-sectoral Response to COVID-19 Pandemic in Libya

Multi-sectoral Preparedness and Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic in Libya

The United States Agency for International Development Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (USAID) will provide UNICEF with US$2 million in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Libya.

The multi-sectoral programme will contribute to controlling the further spread of COVID-19 by reducing human-to-human transmission and mitigating collateral impact and risks to the continuity of basic services for vulnerable girls and boys and their families.

"The United States is committed to supporting the people of Libya, who have been left extremely vulnerable to this virus by years of conflict," said U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Joshua Harris. "We are partnering with UNICEF to provide life-saving support to prevent and respond to the spread of COVID-19 in Libya's most vulnerable communities."

"Through this pivotal partnership with USAID, UNICEF will be able to scale-up its response to the pandemic in Libya - a country that has been severly affected by the humanitarian crisis as a result of armed conflict" said Abdel-Rahman Ghandour, UNICEF Special Representative to Libya. "We are grateful to the People of the United States for their concerete early action in solidarity with the Libyan people and its children, who have been suffering for so much and so long, even before COVID-19 hit Libya " he added.

The USAID-funded programme will support the Ministry of Health led National Steering Committee and the national preparedness and response services, contributing to both national coordination and service delivery in at least 24 municipalities in the East, West and South of Libya.

Within the framework of this programme, UNICEF will put a risk communication strategy in place in collaboration with the National Centre for Disease control, and undertake essential water, sanitation and hygiene interventions in detention centres and collective migrant centres as well as health facilities and schools.

Much needed psychosocial support to the children and their families will also be provided. UNICEF's interventions will target the most vulnerable populations, including migrants, refugees, returnees, internally displaced persons, and conflict-affected host communities, with the imperative of leaving no one behind.

(Source: UNICEF)