France Increases Contribution to Local Elections in Libya

France increases its contribution to UNDP's support to Local elections in Libya

France tops up its contribution to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)'s Local Election project (LEP) with € 138, 500 (US$ 156,800) towards democratic governance in municipalities across Libya.

The initiative aims to promote local democracy and stability in Libya -through the organization of inclusive, credible, and peaceful municipal council elections- and strengthened newly elected local institutions.

The project is implemented by a UNDP team of electoral experts, in the framework of UN integrated electoral assistance projects under the auspices of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).

Since 2018, UNDP has been able to support the Central Committee for Municipal Council Elections (CCMCE) to run 25 municipal council elections, as well as enhancing the outreach capacities of the newly elected councils to increase democratic participation around the country.

With the outbreak of the pandemic in Libya, the UNDP project is supporting CCMCE to develop a COVID-19 preventive protocol for electoral operations.

During the signing ceremony, H.E. French Ambassador to Libya, Ms. Béatrice Le Fraper du Hellen, stated:

"Delighted to be part of the international support to the CCMCE led by Dr Salem Bentahia in its mission for local democracy and I am looking forward to see the organization this year of a new round of municipal elections all over Libya."

For his part, UNDP Resident Representative, Mr. Gerardo Noto, emphasized:

"UNDP is committed to help Libya building democratic institutions and improve electoral processes in order to meet their citizens' aspirations for democratic governance and advancing human development. Without a doubt, this new fund from France will boost UNDP work to support CCMCE improving electoral processes."

Together with France, which contribution to UNDP's electoral project reaches €314,000, Germany, The United Kingdom and the Government of Libya are also supporting CCMCE through UNDP's project. French funds to UNDP amounts €2, 823,998 ($3,209,088), including its support to the Stabilization Facility for Libya.

(Source: UNDP)