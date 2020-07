By Al-Monitor staff. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Libya Business News.

US threatens sanctions in bid to restore oil sharing in Libya

The US government raised the specter of sanctions on unspecified parties involved in Libya's civil war yesterday after Libya's oil authority accused the United Arab Emirates (UAE) of obstructing efforts to restore petroleum revenue sharing between the country's warring sides.

