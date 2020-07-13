US "Regrets Foreign Interference Against Libya's Economy"

After several days of intense diplomatic activity aimed at allowing the National Oil Corporation (NOC) to resume its vital and apolitical work as a way of defusing military tensions, the U.S. Embassy regrets that foreign-backed efforts against Libya's economic and financial sectors have impeded progress and heightened the risk of confrontation.

Incursions by Wagner mercenaries against NOC facilities, as well as mixed messages conceived in foreign capitals and conveyed by the so called Libyan National Army (LNA) on July 11, hurt all Libyans striving for a secure and prosperous future. Illegal obstruction of the long-overdue audit of the banking sector further undermines the desire of all Libyans for economic transparency.

These disappointing actions will not deter the Embassy from its commitment to work with responsible Libyan institutions, such as the Government of National Accord (GNA) and the House of Representatives (HOR), to protect Libya's sovereignty, achieve a lasting ceasefire, and support a Libyan consensus on the transparent management of oil and gas revenues.

The door remains open for all who lay down weapons, reject foreign manipulation, and come together in peaceful dialogue to be a part of the solution; however, those who undermine Libya's economy and cling to military escalation will face isolation and risk of sanctions. We are confident the Libyan people see clearly who is prepared to help Libya move forward and who instead has chosen irrelevance.

(Source: US Embassy)