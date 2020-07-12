NOC Condemns Renewed Blockade of Oil Exports

Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) condemns unreservedly the renewed blockade on Libyan oil exports, and calls for the states responsible to be held to account by the United Nations Security Council.

NOC has been forced to declare force majeure on all oil exports from Libya to limit its contractual liabilities.

Libyan oil exports restarted on Friday 10 July with the loading of the oil tanker Kriti Bastion at Es Sider. However, Khalifa Hafter's armed forces (KHAF) on 11 July ordered a halt to further exports, reversing their cooperative posture in negotiations. NOC has been informed that the instructions to shut down production were given to KHAF by the United Arab Emirates.

This is gravely disappointing, especially following repeated statements by very senior representatives of the UAE last week in support of international efforts to restart oil production in Libya. Wagner and Syrian mercenaries now occupy Es Sider oil port and Wagner and Sudanese mercenaries are camped within the vicinity of the Sharara oil field, preventing Libyan oil from flowing.

NOC urges all mercenaries to withdraw from Libyan oil facilities.

"We appreciate greatly the efforts of the United Nations, and the US to restart Libyan oil production and avert an escalation in the conflict," said NOC Chairman Eng Mustafa Sanalla. "If these efforts fail, as it appears they will, there must be consequences for the actions of the handful of states that are undermining the rule-based international order and destroying Libya. They pose a grave threat to Libyan and global security."

"NOC's position during the negotiations was clear: it supports all measures to bring transparency to state financial arrangements, and it opposes any that undermine Libyan sovereignty. The renewed blockade demonstrates the urgent need for moves to improve financial transparency to be accompanied by reform of security at oil installations."

(Source: NOC)