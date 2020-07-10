Turkey Entrenches Further into Libya as Rivals Strike Back

By Amberin Zaman for Al-Monitor. Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Libya Business News.
Turkey's government has signaled that its military intervention on the side of Libya's internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) will deepen, part of a broader campaign to assert dominance in the gas-rich eastern Mediterranean and to bolster flagging support at home.
Let Libyan people decide their.future under UN supervision
Until and unless the Libyans should have a leader like Gaddafi the country will not be in a position to come out from current wave of turmoils, tribulations, terrorism and terrorists clutches who have made agreements with foreign countries to supply weapons and fight with them in an armed presence. Turkey and so-called GNA has made war agreement illegally and unlawfully. If it is okay then why doesn't Haftar do agreements with other countries like Russia and Egypt to help him for fighting against 60 militia groups of the western libya. The Arab (not excluding all Muslim countries) cannot rule themselves peacefully and amicably without an iron-hand hurling on their heads.