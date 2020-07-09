Russia to Reopen Libyan Embassy

On July 3, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with President of the Libyan House of Representatives Aguila Saleh Issa, who was in Moscow on a working visit at the invitation of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation.

During the conversation the parties had an in-depth discussion of the military-political developments in Libya.

The Russian Foreign Minister stressed the importance of a prompt cessation of hostilities and a launch of inclusive dialogue with all leading political forces and public movements in Libya. In this context, principled support was expressed for the Cairo Declaration of June 6, 2020, which lays the foundation for streamlining intra-Libyan talks under UN aegis in order to work out compromise solutions to the existing disagreements, establishing single executive bodies of state authority and achieving a comprehensive national reconciliation in the interests of securing the country's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The officials also discussed the need to consolidate international efforts for advancing the Libyan settlement based on the decisions of the Berlin International Conference on Libya of January 19 and UNSC Resolution 2510. In this regard, a special urgency was stressed for appointing a new UN Secretary-General Representative for Libya.

While discussing a range of issues of Russian-Libyan relations, Sergey Lavrov said the Russian Embassy to Libya will resume operation while temporarily based in Tunisia, and reaffirmed the readiness of Russian economic operators to boost their activities in Libya as the situation normalises.

(Source: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation)