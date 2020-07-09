If you are a university or technical colleges student in any of the cities of: Benghazi, Tripoli, Al-Zawia, Sebha or Murzuq, and you have a pilot project, you only need to register to the "Future Entrepreneurs Contest" targeting 120 students implemented in partnership with Libyan organizations and universities within the EU4PSL project, Expertise France will implement it through the funding of the European Union.

The 120 participants will receive a training on entrepreneurship for a week followed by the selection of 12 finalists of the best project idea among the 120 participants who will run for a competition at the level of Libya. The 12 of the finalists will receive prizes.

Application conditions:

The candidate must be a university student. He must not be less than 18 years old. Students must have a complete or incomplete copy of what their products or services might be. The concept should be illustrated with a 3D drawing or a digital model The project should be in his/her place of residence.

To subscribe, please fill out the following link:

Benghazi:

https://www.facebook.com/fablablibya

Tripoli:

https://www.facebook.com/HexaConnection

Al-Zawyia:

https://zu.edu.ly/university

Sebha:

http://fb.me/altanmiaa

Murzuq:

(Source: EU4PSL)