Can Tunisia stay out of Libya War?

By Mohamed Ali Ltifi for Al-Monitor. Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Libya Business News.

Tunisian President Kais Saied visited France June 22, in his first trip to Europe since his election in October 2019. Saied met with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris to discuss bilateral relations between the two countries, as well as regional developments, namely the Libyan crisis.

During a joint press conference on the sideline of his meeting with Saied, Macron condemned the "dangerous game" Turkey is playing in Libya, saying it is a direct threat to the region and Europe.

