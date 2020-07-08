Video: GNA vows Response after Base Hit

From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Libya Business News.

Libya's UN-recognised government has condemned air raids on a recaptured air base in the west of the country.

It says a "foreign air force" carried out the attack. The loss of the facility in May was among a string of recent defeats for renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar, pushing him out of large parts of western Libya.

Haftar launched an offensive to seize the capital, Tripoli, last year.

Al Jazeera's Mahmoud Abdelwahed reports from Tripoli: