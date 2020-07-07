Latest Oil Tenders

By John Lee.
The National Oil Corporation (NOC) has advertised new tenders:
- Construction of a new well head workshop at Nafoora oil field - Project No: P-62, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Replacement of the reciprocating type hydrogen recycle compressors (C-401-A & C-401B) Sarir Refinery Project No-P-66, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Health Insurance Services, Mabruk Oil Operations (MOO)
- New Wells at Amal, Harouge Oil Operations (HOO)
(Source: National Oil Corporation)
