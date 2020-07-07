Kikla launches First Local Development Plan

Kikla's plan preparation task force today handed over the recently completed local development plan to the mayor and municipal council.

The five-year plan (2020-2024) was elaborated with the support of the Ministry of Planning and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) through the Stabilization Facility for Libya (SFL). The plan is the first one to be unfolded through an inclusive and participatory approach to address the actual and most pressing community needs and help the local authorities to better manage resources for optimal results.

Kikla Municipality experienced violent clashes in 2014 and this led to the destruction of many infrastructures, disrupt of basic services including access to health and education and displacement of many residents.

Led by local and national institutions and implemented by UNDP, in coordination with the Ministry of Planning, and with support from 13 international partners and the Government of Libya, the SFL support to the city enabled the renovation of the main hospital, the installation of a prefabricated medical center, and the rehabilitation of five educational institutions. SFL also supplied two ambulances, and medical equipment to the main hospital, a fire truck and a solar power system and V SAT Internet connection to the Municipality, as well as two 330 KVA generators, 60 desktop computers for the University, school furniture for 19 educational institutions, and the rehabilitation of the sport center. This enabled local authorities to provide better services to their people and allowed many who were displaced to return home.

Today, as most of the basic services are working properly, the municipality is ready to implement the new plan in partnership with public and private stakeholders and thus should no longer be dependent on the support of the SFL. Through this tool, the community and the local authorities will have a common understanding of the needs, priorities and responses to be carried out over the next five years, thus enhancing trust in local municipal leaders.

Members of the municipal council, the local elder council, representatives of sectoral departments and the local development plan committee attended the ceremony that took place at Kikla Higher Institute.

During the handover, Mr. Omar Imran, chairperson of the local development plan committee declared:

''The new plan sets up a response to the most urgent needs of residents in many sectors such as social development, health, water, electricity, and others. It is of paramount importance for our people as it is going to improve the efficiency of the public service and makes a significative change in the lives of Kikla residents.''

On his part, Mr. Essam Garba, Director of International Cooperation at the Ministry of Planning, said: "This step comes to help the municipality identifying future needs and priorities in the context of reconstruction and achieving spatial and sustainable development. We look forward to deepening the experience on the rest of the targeted municipalities of the Stabilization Facility and other municipalities to improve decentralization and the fostering reconstruction and development across all Libya."

UNDP Resident Representative in Libya, Mr. Gerardo Noto, stated: "The work done to support Kikla to recover from conflict and return to a sustainable path to inclusive development through SFL implemented by UNDP has generated positive results to benefit people and stabilize that community. The local development plan built by Kikla is a further relevant step on that direction and a good practice to implement in communities around Libya."

(Source: UNDP)