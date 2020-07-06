New Career Opportunities in Libya

By John Lee.
The following career opportunities in Libya have been recently advertised:
- MRRM Project Assistant, Committed To Good (CTG)
- Field Coordinator, Committed To Good (CTG)
- Monitoring Children and Families in COVID-19, UNICEF - United Nations Children's Fund
- Gender Analyst, UNDP - United Nations Development Programme
- Humanitarian Affairs officer, UNDP - United Nations Development Programme
- Project Manager Policing & Security, UNDP - United Nations Development Programme
- CP Quality and Implementation Manager, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- PSS Facilitator , International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Nurse Hotline, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- M&E Assistant, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Midwife, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- General Practitioner, Danish Refugee Council (DRC)
(Source: UN)
No comments yet.