EU provides Essential Meds to 3 Municipalities in Libya

60,000 people including women and children will benefit from lifesaving and essential medicines that have been dispatched to the municipalities of Janzour, AlMaya and QaraBolli last week.

The supplies that include vaccines carriers, obstetric kits and cold boxes are essential to guarantee that quality primary health and lifesaving maternal, new-born and child health care are strengthened to avoid preventable morbidity and mortality.

UNICEF Libya, through the EU-funded programme "Baladiyati" and with the support of the European Union in Libya, is committed to improve lifesaving services for the mothers and their babies, especially during these times of COVID-19 pandemic threat.

Baladiyati (Recovery, Stability and socio-economic development in Libya) supports the capacities of local public authorities and administrations in providing basic services - health, education, water and sanitation as well as social services - while improving timely and quality access to these services, in particular for the most vulnerable people in 24 Libyan municipalities.

(Source: EU)