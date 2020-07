By John Lee.

Turkish power company Karadeniz Holding is reported to be in talks with the Libya's Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) to sell electricity.

A spokesperson for the company told Bloomberg that Libya has daily power outages of eight to 10 hours, and that the company is ready to send ships with 1,000 megawatts capacity to Libya in 30 to 60 days.

(Source: Bloomberg)