New Career Opportunities in Libya

By John Lee.
The following career opportunities in Libya have been recently advertised:
- Community-Based Protection Officer, UNHCR - United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees
- Transport Officer, UNSMIL - United Nations Support Mission in Libya
- Protection Officer, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Receptionist, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Pharmacist Assistant, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Community Outreach Assistant, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Case Worker, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Project Assistant (Site Maintenance), Danish Refugee Council (DRC)
(Source: UN)
