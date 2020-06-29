The Next Steps in Libya

By Michael O'Hanlon and Federica Saini Fasanotti. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Libya Business News.



There has been mildly encouraging news out of Libya in recent months, almost nine years after the overthrow of Moammar Gadhafi led to chaos rather than an improvement in governance and stability.

The international community has ignored many chances to help the country get back on its feet.

Now it has another opportunity that should not be squandered, lest a humanitarian tragedy ensue, and Libya once again becomes a gateway of numerous refugees streaming into Europe, as well as extremists making their way to the conflicts of the broader Middle East region.

The full article can be read here.

(Source: The Hill)

