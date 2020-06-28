WFP Libya COVID-19 Response June 2020

Already in a state of prolonged conflict, intensification of fighting and the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions to block its spread have deeply impacted Libya.

With needs, chief among them food needs, spiking, further destabilization of the economic sphere and disrupted supply chains have thrown already vulnerable communities into significantly more danger.

This report provides a summary of the worsening food security situation as well as WFP in Libya's COVID-19 response since the start of the pandemic.

Please click here to download the full report.

(Source: WFP)